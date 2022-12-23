Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of -10 to -24. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&