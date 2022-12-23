NEW ALBANY – Louisville Orthopedic is moving its location in New Albany from Northgate Medical Center to 1425 State Street, New Albany.
They are still working out of the Northgate Medical Center at 3605 Northgate Court, New Albany, but will be move to the new office on Jan. 3.
The medical office is moving to this new location so Louisville Orthopedic can give the people of Southern Indiana better access for their medical needs.
“We’ve been growing our practice here in Southern Indiana,” said Scott Kuiper, Orthopedic Surgeon at Louisville Orthopedic. “We wanted to provide more services here for our patients so they don’t have to travel over the river or go to Louisville.”
With this move, Louisville Orthopedic will be able to expand services and it is closer to Baptist Health Floyd, PMC Regional Hospital and River Ridge’s health services, the hospitals where they do surgeries.
The office is also about three times the size of the one they work from now, Kuiper said.
“It allows us to provide physical therapy services as well as an onsite large bore MRI which will be very beneficial to our patients,” Kuiper said. “Having an onsite MRI here will allow us to provide those services in a convenient manner right on our campus where patients can have quick access to images and get the care they need.”
“And it will provide better care for our patients by bringing the services to them,” Kuiper said. “With onsite physical therapy, if people have surgery or an injury, they can be treated for that after surgery. A lot of times, if they come and do physical therapy, they can avoid surgery altogether.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.