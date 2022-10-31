NEW ALBANY — An 18-year-old Louisville man died in a crash after fleeing from a police officer who attempted to stop him for driving a stolen vehicle.
Indiana State Police handled the investigation after the incident, which occurred at about 3:47 a.m. on Oct. 19.
According to ISP, Antonio Porter was driving a 2013 Hyundai Veloster that was reported stolen out of Shivley.
A juvenile passenger was also in the vehicle with Porter.
A New Albany Police Department officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but Porter allegedly sped up the car and proceeded to drive on West Daisy Lane.
Near the intersection of West Daisy Lane and Trinity Run Court, the driver lost control of the vehicle. It went off the roadway and hit a tree in the yard of a residence off Trinity Run Court.
Porter and the juvenile passenger were transported to the hospital. Porter was later pronounced dead.
The juvenile was treated and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.