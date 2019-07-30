FLOYD COUNTY — A Louisville woman died in two-car wreck on Ind. 111 in New Albany on Monday.
Floyd County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 5800 block of 111 just after 10 p.m., according to a news release. The initial investigation showed that a silver 2014 Ford passenger car driven by 53-year-old Susan Jean Riley was traveling northbound on 111 without headlights. Riley then traveled into the southbound lane, striking a white 2010 Chevy van driven by 79-year-old Charlie Bryant Cole Jr., according to police.
Riley was pronounced dead at the scene. Cole was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing pending toxicology results and witness statements.
