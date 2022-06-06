NEW ALBANY — A Louisville woman is facing a dozen felony charges after toxicology reports showed she had amphetamine and methamphetamine in her system when the truck she was driving collided with a minibus last Halloween.
According to information filed in Floyd Superior Court No. 1, Amy M. Schnoor, 40, is charged with six counts of of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and six counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or Schedule II substance in blood. Both offenses are Level 5 felonies.
Schnoor is also charged with eight counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to the probable cause affidavit, state and New Albany police responded to a two-vehicle wreck at about 12:43 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2021 on Ind. 111 near Budd Road. Schnoor, who was reportedly driving a GMC Sierra truck, had to be extricated from the vehicle and taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
The Ford minibus that Schnoor’s vehicle collided with was occupied by 14 people. According to the preliminary investigation, Schnoor was driving the truck southbound on Ind. 111 and the Ford was in the northbound lane. Schnoor’s vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and struck the Ford, according to the affidavit.
Though there were no deaths, the affidavit details numerous injuries suffered by the 13 passengers and driver. The injuries range from concussions to a broken pelvis, hip and ribs, as well as memory loss and altered lifestyles due to the injuries.
According to the affidavit, Schnoor was interviewed by telephone at about 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021. She allegedly told the officer she was a recovering drug addict who had relapsed by using methamphetamine two or three days prior to the crash.
The affidavit shows that a toxicology report for Schnoor was returned on Feb. 10, and that it showed positive tests for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
An officer conducted a follow-up interview with Schnoor on April 21, according to the affidavit, and she again said she had consumed methamphetamine two or three days before the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.