CLARK COUNTY — A Louisville woman is in critical condition after her vehicle collided with a concrete barrier Thursday evening on Interstate 65 in Clarksville.
Indiana State Police reported that emergency crews responded just before 8 p.m. to a report of a single-car crash at the 3 mile-marker, according to a news release. On arrival they found the 55-year-old driver still in the car, which was on fire.
The victim was rescued from the car and transported to University of Louisville Hospital; as of Friday afternoon she was listed as being in stable but critical condition.
Preliminary investigation shows that the woman had been traveling southbound on U.S. 31 and was attempting to merge onto I-65 when her car continued across all lanes and hit the median barrier wall. The cause remains under investigation.
Indiana State Police were assisted by the Clarksville police and fire departments, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and New Chapel EMS.
