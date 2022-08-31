NEW ALBANY — Kitti London, 59, of Louisville pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and habitual offender before facing a jury trial on Monday in Floyd Superior Court No. 1.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the arresting officer, on March 17, at about 7:47 p.m., the vehicle London was traveling in was pulled over due to a traffic stop. After detecting an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, Floyd County officers searched both the vehicle and its occupants. London was found with 34 grams of methamphetamine in her possession and arrested at the time of the incident.
“Traffic stops can be dangerous for our road officers and we always commend and thank them for their work. We also appreciate the work we do together to keep these dangerous drugs out of our community,” said Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane. “We take each case seriously and thank theFloyd County officers for their role in bringing this case to resolution.”
The sentencing hearing, scheduled for Sept. 22, could result in a total sentence for London of up to six years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.
