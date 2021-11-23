The Louisville Zoo staff is saddened by the recent death of male bald eagle Sequoia.
Sequoia was estimated to be more than 40 years old and has lived at the Louisville Zoo since 1985. He was found in the remnant wild with a broken wing that had to be amputated to save his life. He couldn’t be released back into the wild with one wing, so he found a home at the Louisville Zoo. Most recently, he shared the exhibit with another rehabilitated female eagle named Shelby.
“In his 36 years with us, he was a terrific animal ambassador for his iconic species, teaching guests about the value and beauty of birds of prey and predators, “said Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney. “The American bald eagle has also been a triumphant conservation recovery story.
“When Sequoia came to the Zoo in the mid-80s, bald eagles were considered endangered. In 2007 bald eagles were delisted when their numbers had increased due to successful conservation efforts that included banning of pesticides like DDT.”
“Though bald eagle populations have recovered, many are still found every year that are injured (some causes include vehicle collisions and power line electrocutions), need rehabilitation and reintroduction back to the wild,” said Louisville Zoo bird curator James McKinney. “The ones that may not be candidates for reintroduction because of the severity of their injuries may find homes in zoos or education facilities where they are safe and can help educate and inspire the public to be good stewards of their environment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.