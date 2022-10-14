It is with heavy hearts that the Louisville Zoo announces the passing of female western lowland gorilla Helen.
Affectionately called the “Grand Dame” of the gorilla world, Helen was much celebrated at 64 years old. She long impressed Zoo fans with her big personality and longevity.
Helen had been on quality of life watch and was in natural age decline for several months. Zoo caregivers made the difficult decision to euthanize Helen Friday.
At 64, Helen enjoyed remarkably good health for most of her life, with only expected age-related arthritis and some periodontal disease. However, she recently developed increasing instability and tremors. This put her at greater risk of falling which impacted her day-to-day welfare.
A typical median life expectancy for a female zoo gorilla is about 39 years. Helen’s longevity is only matched by Fatou, a gorilla at Zoo Berlin that is 65 years old.
The title “Grand Dame” was bestowed on Helen because of her senior status and for her honored role as a mother of three, a grandmother of 17, a great-grandmother of 21, a great-great-grandmother of 8, and finally, a great-great-great-grandmother of one. Two of her progeny, Bengati (great-grandchild) and Kindi (great-great-grandchild) reside at the Louisville Zoo.
“Letting go of a special gorilla like Helen is very hard, but it is often the last, best thing we can do for our animals,” said Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney. “Helen’s exceptional longevity is not only a testament to her personal constitution, but also to the outstanding care provided by her keeper team and the animal health care staff over these past 20 years. Helen was one of our most beloved ambassadors. Her fascination with human babies delighted families for decades. I know our friends and members will share in her loss and miss her greatly.”
“Helen was a legend and she deserved the best,” said Louisville Zoo’s Senior Veterinarian Dr. Zoli Gyimesi. “Besides the Zoo’s staff that cared for her daily, she had her own dentist, cardiologist, gynecologist, neurologist, and orthopedist/pain manager. Helen taught us much about gorillas and geriatric gorilla care.”
“Helen inspired us all with her longevity,” added Kristen Lucas, Ph.D. and Chair of the Gorilla Species Survival Plan with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. “She touched the lives of many people over the years, including those who cared for her and those who just spent time visiting her at the Zoo. She was an independent spirit as well as being an integral member of her gorilla family, and her legacy lives on.”
Helen came to the Zoo in 2002 from Lincoln Park Zoo. Because she was wild born in West Africa (Cameroon), her birth year was estimated as 1958. The Louisville Zoo recognized Helen’s birthday annually in January to celebrate her being the oldest gorilla in North America and the second oldest gorilla in the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.