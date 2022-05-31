Meet Emmy! The Louisville Zoo asked fans to help name its female harbor seal pup — and the people have voted “Emmy” the winner. Keepers proposed the award-style names to align with mother, Tonie, and father, Oscar. The Zoo welcomed Emmy to the world April 29. She shares a birthday with her mother.
Since Tonie is a first-time mom, the Zoo is taking extra precautions to prevent any disruption of the bonding period with her pup. Tonie and Emmy will remain off exhibit while the two bond and Emmy undergoes specialized care.
The pup was born with a low birth weight and was not nursing or gaining weight as expected. Zoo keeper and veterinarian staff have been working intensely to support the pup with extra feedings and fluid support. They have also been in contact with marine mammal experts on her care. Emmy is still small for her age but is slowly starting to gain weight.
“In nature, a percentage of these seal pups don’t survive due to starvation, infections, and predation,” said Senior Staff Veterinarian Dr. Zoli Gyimesi. “However, in the Zoo setting, we are able to closely monitor, intervene and assist the pup as needed, giving Emmy the best chance for survival.”
Emmy’s health and welfare are the top priorities and may require moving the pup and mom to specialized areas of the large Glacier Run facility not networked for live camera feeds. For now, guests can still follow the journey of Tonie and Emmy live on the Zoo’s seal cam at louisvillezoo.org/sealcam. Any changes to the seal cam will be noted there.
For a little pup, Emmy has a big personality and is quite inspiring to the Zoo staff. Stay tuned for more pupdates as things progress.
This birth coincides with the launch of the Louisville Zoo’s new Zoo Babies program presented by Norton Children’s. Zoo Babies will spotlight Tonie and Emmy, the new zebra filly (name to be determined), an impending giraffe birth, and more.
Zoo Babies reminds us all that every animal birth is important and an opportunity to “better the bond between people and our planet.” To learn more about the program, go to louisvillezoo.org/zoobabies.
