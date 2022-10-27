Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE RIVER FOG ACROSS SOUTHERN INDIANA AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY THIS MORNING... The combination of clear skies and light winds has led to areas of fog developing this morning. The fog will be most dense in river valleys. Motorists should use caution while traveling this morning and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Use your low beam headlight in fog banks. The fog is expected to mix out after sunrise.