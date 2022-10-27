NEW ALBANY — Tuesday evening at the Floyd County Public Library, the Floyd County Historical Society held its monthly meeting.
Guest speaker, Steve Wiser, presented a program about the Joseph & Joseph architectural firm, which has been in business for over 100 years. Wiser is a local architect, historian and author. He is also a lifelong resident of Louisville.
The bake sale benefitting the Padgett Museum was back in operation. For the last two years, it had been put on hold because of COVID. Members were glad because now they can bake and purchase some of their favorite treats for a good cause.
After Wiser told the audience a little about his books, he started talking about the architecture of Louisville. Wiser even quizzed his audience throughout his slideshow and handed out free copies of his book, “Haunted Houses of Louisville,” to those who answered his questions correctly. After the program, he had copies of his books available for sale.
Joseph & Joseph is Louisville’s oldest architectural firm, dating all the way back to 1908. Inside the building, a wall in the main office displays notable landmark dates for the last 100-plus years.
The Joseph family immigrated from Germany during the mid-1800s. Abraham Joseph was the patriarch of the family, but he died while his four sons were still young.
Half a century later, two of Abraham’s sons began making a name for their family. In 1901, Oscar earned his architecture degree from the University of Michigan. A few years later, in 1906, Oscar and Alfred were employed by McDonald & Dodd, thus beginning their lifelong career in architecture.
Although the renowned brothers worked on many buildings in Louisville, those facilities are not as recognizable today because of renovations over the years. Wiser told the audience, “Unfortunately, because of the urban renewal project in Louisville, a lot of the beautiful architecture was removed and replaced.”
He then illustrated his point by showing participants comparison slides of what the buildings looked like originally versus what they now look like after the modern changes.
Wiser began to tell the story of the Joseph brothers’ beginnings, starting with the location where they had chosen to begin their practice.
“The first office they had was the Commercial Bank & Trust,” Wiser said.
The firm also constructed the livestock pavilion at the Louisville State Fair in 1908. Both brothers also worked on three courthouses, one of them in the state of Georgia.
Aside from courthouses, Joseph & Joseph had a hand in constructing schools, hospitals, synagogues, theaters, offices and private residences.
Wiser also mentioned one of the brothers’ project proposals, a house which was never completed.
“This would have been done in 1935, but to my knowledge, it was never built. It’s a shame because it would have been a nice modern building,” Wiser said.
Some of the firm’s famed architecture in New Albany includes the Elsby Building, the Elks Home & Theater, and the H.A. Seinsheimer Company. The design of some of those buildings has also changed due to modernization.
Today, Joseph & Joseph focuses mainly on distilleries in the Louisville area, such as Michter’s Fort Nelson Distillery, Angel’s Envy Distillery, and Four Roses Distillery.
Perhaps one of their most famous buildings is Jewish Hospital in downtown Louisville, which opened in 1905. Joseph & Joseph were hired during the 1950s to oversee the design and construct the new Jewish Hospital.
“Joseph and Joseph also did Jewish Hospital and put their name on it,” Wiser said as he showed audience members a slideshow of the building.
One of their future projects includes the Dream Hotel in Louisville. The firm acquired another partner in 2020 and changed their name to Joseph & Joseph + Bravura.
“Today, architects focus more on commercial buildings than personal residence. You need to be an architect to work on larger structures today,” Wiser said.
Though the brothers passed away decades ago, others have taken over their legacy and will keep Joseph & Joseph’s name alive for a long time to come. For those who would like more information about the firm, go to their website at www.josephandjoseph.net/.
