LOUISVILLE — The Kroger grocery store in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood has closed out of “an abundance of caution” following a fifth night of protests in the city, according to WAVE 3 News.
Plywood and a neon green paper that read “closed until further notice” greeted customers who made their way to the store this morning.
Another notice posted on the plywood read, “We hope that the protests unfolding in Louisville and across the nation will peacefully shine a light on injustice. As America’s grocer, we strive to demonstrate our values of respect, diversity, inclusion, honesty, integrity and safety in our everyday actions. Out of an abundance of caution for our customers and our associates we have decided to close our store location at 2710 West Broadway in Louisville. We plan to open the store as soon as possible to serve our customers.”
A woman who was at the store early Tuesday morning told WAVE 3 News reporter Phylicia Ashley the store had been looted and when she arrived there was food, vitamins, prescriptions, diapers and formula everywhere.
Seeing the prescriptions were particularly concerning for her. “How are people going to get those prescriptions the store is closed?” she asked. “We cannot damage our community trying to be heard.”
Another man who was cleaning up damage said, "If west Louisville gets destroyed, they're not building it back.”
Police, National Guard enforce curfew
Fire crews put out flames at Dino’s Food Mart on South 26th Street and Broadway in Louisville during a fifth night of unrest in the city Monday, according to WAVE 3 News. The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.
Meanwhile, gatherings of protesters were broken up by LMPD officers aided by Kentucky National Guardsmen just after 10 p.m. in downtown Louisville, St. Matthews and in West Louisville. The crowds were dispersed about one hour after the city’s 9 p.m. curfew, which will now run through June 8.
LMPD spokesperson Jessie Halladay also confirmed there were reports of shots fired in the area of Jefferson Square Park downtown, but no other information has been released.
Monday night’s protests come after the killing of David McAtee, 53, at 26th and Broadway.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired LMPD Chief Steve Conrad Monday after the discovery the officers involved in McAtee’s death have no body camera video of the shooting.
More than 40 people were arrested during the fourth consecutive night of protests in Louisville on Sunday. Seven people were shot during the first night of protests in the city on Thursday evening.
