PALMYRA — Love Funeral Home in Palmyra has served the community for decades, and although it will soon be under new ownership, it will remain a family-owned and operated funeral service.
Scott Funeral Homes in Jeffersonville is taking over ownership of Love Funeral Home, located at Greene Street Northeast in Palmyra, as owner Jerry Love prepares to retire. Billy Scott, co-owner of Scott Funeral Homes, said he is excited to carry on the Love family’s legacy.
“They chose us to take over this family-owned operation, and I’m thrilled to be able to take over their heritage and legacy,” he said. “We want families around here to know that we are invested not only in this community, but other communities around here as well. We’re going to be around a long time, and we’re not going anywhere.”
Both Love and Scott funeral homes are longtime family-owned businesses in Southern Indiana, and Scott’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather were friends of Clarence Love, who built the Palmyra funeral home with his brothers in 1958. Scott runs Scott Funeral Homes with his brother, Aaron Scott.
“They remind us so much of us in Jeffersonville,” Scott said. “For us to take over what they built for so many years is an honor to us.”
Although Scott is taking over ownership, the Love Funeral Home name and the operation will remain the same while making small improvements “to make things flow better” on the business side, he said.
“The public will not know any difference,” Scott said. “We’re keeping the staff — it's just new owners. When people call Love Funeral Home, they can count on meeting caring and compassionate people who will put their feelings above everything, make a difficult situation easier for them and strive to give the best service and care possible.”
Scott said it helps give "comfort and peace to families” to be served by a family-owned funeral home.
“I feel like family-owned funeral homes give better service,” he said. “I think it means a lot to have to someone to talk to in the funeral home and to meet with one of owners or know them.”
