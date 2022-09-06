JEFFERSONVILLE — The last time missing Jeffersonville teen Andrea Faith Nesselrode communicated with her family was 9:46 p.m. Aug. 25.
She responded “Okie dokie,” to a text from her sister, Hannah Purdy.
Jeffersonville Police said the 14-year-old was seen leaving by herself from the house where she was staying that night in the area of Colonial Park between 10th and 8th streets about 14 minutes later, at 10 p.m.
Her family told the News and Tribune Tuesday they haven’t seen any security footage from nearby homes that shows Andrea physically leaving the home at that time.
Andrea’s family hasn’t heard from her since her message to Purdy and said they’re desperate to find her.
No calls, no text messages and no social media updates. The teen’s loved ones said they don’t think she’s a runaway and are very concerned for her safety.
“100 percent no, (she’s not a runaway),” said Alisha Booker, who’s been a mother figure to Andrea since she was a young child. “Andrea is not equipped to ask for things that she needs...from the beginning I knew this was bad, it’s bad.”
Booker said she had a bad feeling on the night of Aug. 25 and since the teen has been missing has worked with other family members to jump into action and find answers.
“We have been going out and doing everything we can every day, passing out fliers and stuff,” Booker said, adding she reached out to police as well. “That was kind of frustrating, I wanted to get that on the news and get that out there as soon as possible because time is of the essence for sure.”
Jeffersonville Police sent out a news release on Sept. 2 that Andrea was missing, and said “At this point in the ongoing investigation this appears to be an isolated incident.”
On Monday JPD renewed its call for information about the case and asked anyone with information to contact officers immediately.
“Andrea’s family and the Jeffersonville Police are concerned about Andrea’s well-being,” JPD said in a news release.
Another of Andrea’s sisters, Kiela Phillips, said nothing happened out of the ordinary on Aug. 25.
“That day, me and my other sister had went over there, (Andrea) was kind of just quiet, staying out of her way with everybody. She stayed in her room after I left,” she said.
Since then, Andrea’s loved ones have spent countless hours handing out fliers and making known across the community that Andrea is missing.
They’re gotten tips from many sources, but none of them have located Andrea.
Concerned community members told her loved ones that Andrea was spotted at a Subway sandwich restaurant in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville, but that wasn’t her.
Her loved ones have been passing out fliers and speaking to the New Albany High School student’s friends who live in the White Court apartments in New Albany. But any sightings in that area haven’t been Andrea.
Booker said the last Snapchat she’s been able to locate from Andrea’s account was posted at 8 p.m. on Aug. 25. Her location has been turned off and calls and texts to the teen have not been answered.
“I have went through Snapchat and TikTok over and over and over again,” Booker said. “There’s nothing out of the ordinary, there’s no weird people….there’s nothing that stands out to me that is alarming or that would set off a red flag like I’d say ‘what’s that.’”
She said she’s working to get into Andrea’s Instagram account as well.
The family said they’ve reached out to numerous law enforcement departments and the U.S. Marshals Service about the case.
Her loved ones say they’re feeling “exhausted, sick and overwhelmed.”
“We just feel like we don’t know what else to look into and we are scraping everything we can think of together to get as much information as possible, anything at all,” Purdy said. “It’s very frustrating and exhausting. And you still feel like you’re getting nowhere.”
Andrea was last seen in a brown plaid, long-sleeved button-up shirt, black leggings and white Converse tennis shoes. She may have been wearing a white jacket.
Anyone who’s seen Andrea Faith Nesselrode or knows where she is should call the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at (812) 285-6535 or Dispatch Center at (812) 283-6633.
