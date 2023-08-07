NEW ALBANY – The Sherman Minton Renewal project reopened the lower deck of the I-64 Sherman Minton bridge in the eastbound direction late Sunday evening with westbound expected to follow after midnight Monday morning. Crews completed necessary repairs and final inspections on the westbound Kentucky approach bearing Sunday evening. Round the clock operations, a fluid inspection process and better than expected weekend weather were factors in safely reopening the bridge to two-way traffic.
The lower deck of the Sherman Minton will continue to carry two lanes eastbound from Indiana to Kentucky and one lane of westbound traffic from Kentucky to Indiana. The I-264 ramp to westbound I-64 will also be opened.
The top deck (one westbound lane) will remain closed until a permanent repair is completed. There will be no access from I-64 westbound to the New Albany exit (123) while the top deck is closed.
The bridge has been closed to traffic since early morning on July 27, when Sherman Minton Renewal crews discovered a problem with a bridge bearing that supports the upper deck of the Kentucky approach bridge.
Out of an abundance of caution, officials closed both the upper and lower decks because the affected section of the structure partially overhangs the lower deck at the location of the bearing. The bearing and its pier are needed to provide support for the upper deck of the approach.
Even with the limited reopening, drivers should continue seeking alternate routes and plan accordingly for potential delays. Drivers are also encouraged to be mindful of traffic laws and work zone guidance as crews will be actively working on the bridge.
All safety specifications required by KYTC, INDOT and the Federal Highway Administration were met prior to reopening the lower deck. More information will be shared as it is available.
