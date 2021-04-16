NEW ALBANY — 2020 was difficult for many organizations. Leadership Southern Indiana took full advantage of the time to focus on the future and on Wednesday, at its annual meeting, LSI announced the rollout of an innovative Strategic Plan.
“These are historic times for our organization and the community we represent. We are overly excited with the launch of the new Strategic Plan! Our strategic initiatives are focused on Visibility, Stability and Agility,” said President and CEO Mark Eddy.
“We want to make sure there is a clear value proposition, that there is space at the leadership table for all, that ‘Lifelong Leadership’ is ongoing, that we value feedback, that we are strong financially, that we’re a leadership clearinghouse, that we’re accessible across the region, and that we are a resource for leadership challenges and trends.”
Leadership SI also announced that it will host a Gala on April 22, 2022, to celebrate the 40th Year Anniversary.
“Even though we are still finalizing the details, the 40th Anniversary Gala will be huge. We want everyone to have a chance to celebrate 40 years of Southern Indiana leaders. It will be open to the everyone in the community to attend. Follow us on Facebook to get details as they are announced,” Eddy said.
During the annual meeting, Leadership SI recognized community leaders with the following awards:
• Centra Credit Union Volunteer of the Year: Beth Roberts, vice president marketing manager, First Savings Bank
• Republic Bank, George Lane Servant Leader Award: Lindsey Neely, development manager, Norton Healthcare Foundation
• Old National Bank Young Professional Award: Amber Miller-Ruoff, events manager, One Southern Indiana
• Geo. Pfau’s Sons Company Lifetime Achievement Award: Vicki Carmichael, judge Clark Circuit Court #4, Clark County
To find out more about Leadership Southern Indiana and the Strategic Plan, go to leadershipsi.org or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/leadershipsi.
