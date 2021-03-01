NEW ALBANY — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch will present an award honoring all direct support professionals in Indiana during the upcoming Rauch Imagine Awards, which will take place virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 6.
“I am thrilled Lieutenant Governor Crouch is helping to formalize recognition of the amazing contributions of DSPs in Indiana with the presentation of this award,” said Rauch CEO Dan Lowe.
The Rauch Foundation has sponsored the Imagine Awards since 2001 to honor individuals with disabilities who have excelled. The awards also honor local leaders and companies that have had a positive impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities in the community.
During this year’s awards ceremony, Lt. Gov. Crouch will celebrate the special efforts of the 26,000 direct support professionals in Indiana who provide care and dramatically make a positive impact on individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities across our state during this pandemic.
“I have witnessed the commitment of our direct service providers who dedicate their lives to serving Hoosiers with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Crouch said. “Their hard work touches my heart and inspires me to do all I can to lift them up and honor them.”
Crouch will present a special Imagine Award to two DSPs. Cortney Zang with Rauch and Brenda Dixon with Noble will accept the award on behalf of all DSPs in Indiana.
The entertaining and inspiring awards ceremony will take place virtually this year. The public is welcomed to attend at no charge. There will be inspirational messages and performances from the Imagine Award All-stars. Additional information, including how to access this free event, can be found at rauchinc.org. Those unable to attend can also go online to watch the event at a later time.
