CLARK COUNTY — As the Clark County jail expands mental health services for inmates, a state official stopped by to learn more about the programs and possibilities for other parts of the state.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch met Wednesday with Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel and jail officials for a tour of the jail and to discuss the mental health and life-skills programming at the facility, which have grown over the past year.
Crouch said she came to Clark County to see how Noel is “doing things differently in the continuum of care” at the jail, saying the programs help improve the quality of life for inmates of the facility.
“The model that Sheriff Noel has here was very intriguing and interesting, and certainly I think could be a model for other jails in the state of Indiana, because they have that continuing of care from the time they enter the jail and from the time they re-enter into the community,” she said.
The jail has a contract with LifeSpring Health Systems to provide behavioral and mental health care, and a life-skills program is meant to help inmates develop skills to re-enter the community.
This partnership has recently expanded. LifeSpring nurse practitioner Whitney Lyon was previously serving every other week but will soon be available once a week at the jail. A full-time therapist is also available Monday through Friday.
Over a year ago, the jail started employing a full-time program director focused on life skills and the GED program, Noel said.
“The goal for that part of it is giving people the skills and thinking how when I get out of here, how can I go get a job and better myself, so hopefully we don’t see them here again,” Noel said.
Lyon, who specializes in psychiatric mental health, has been serving at the jail since January. It is important to build rapport with those she serves, she said.
She often sees people who are struggling with anxiety, depression and psychosis, and many who end up in jail have experienced trauma in their lives, she said. She also serves people struggling with substance use and addiction.
“If we can get them to get on board with taking their meds and getting better, hopefully they can be more successful and not end up here again,” Lyon said.
Noel said these programs help inmates get what they need to succeed.
“We start giving them help while they’re in jail, there’s a continuum of help when they get out of jail, they’re signed up for services like Medicaid or [Medicare] to be able to take care of themselves when they get out of jail,” Noel said.
These programs have had a significant impact at the jail, Noel said.
“The biggest thing is that we’re starting to see a slowdown,” he said. “Our jail population is down slightly, which is a good thing, so hopefully we’re starting to see a downtick of repeat offenders not coming back to jail.”
Crouch said these programs are not only about “saving tax dollars, but it’s also about saving lives and being able to arm those individuals with the skills and the practice of being able to overcome what they have been dealing with in terms of mental illness.”
She emphasized the negative effects of the pandemic upon people’s mental health.
“As lieutenant governor, the state is very interested in the rising mental health conditions that we have here as a result of the pandemic,” Crouch said. “We know the human cost of the pandemic is huge, and it’s going to exponentially grow for years to come. One out five Hoosiers struggle with mental illness or addiction, and unfortunately, we see a lot of these Hoosiers in our jails.”
“So how do we provide the care and the health that they need to be able to — while they are in jail — enter into recovery, and then when they exit jail, be able to enter back into the community,” she said.
She said she is speaking with state legislators to address this issue and discuss implementations of similar programs in other communities. The state will likely be looking at ways to fund these programs.
“The state will be looking at this issue and probably preparing for the 2023 budget session with some recommendation on how we can take what Sheriff Noel has done here and look at maybe adapting that model throughout the rest of the state,” Crouch said.
Crouch said smaller jails in more rural communities typically do not have the same resources. She hopes for a more regional approach throughout the state following a similar model “where we’re able to reach more Hoosiers while they are in our jails.”
“We can have them in our jails and we can release them, and they can continue the life that brought them to our jails, or we can give them some support and hopefully turn their life around,” she said.
Noel said mental illness and addiction can affect any family, and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is “trying to take every tool in our arsenal to figure out how to help people.”
