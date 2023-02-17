NEW ALBANY — War is a terrible thing. The death and destruction in Ukraine is a present day reminder of the horrors of war. That same death and destruction was common place during the Civil War, and is very much a part of Black history.
This is a story of a remarkable woman, a brave, enslaved Black woman, a woman who saw firsthand the death and destruction of war as she served the 23rd Regiment of Indiana during the Civil War. It is a story of a courageous woman, who longed for freedom, who served her country, and was part of the Black history, of all our history of New Albany and Floyd County. This is a story of Lucy Higgs Nichols.
Why may you ask is the story of Lucy Higgs Nichols so important? She was only one of thousands of enslaved people who ran to the Union forces during the Civil War, seeking protection and freedom, so in a sense her experience was very common. Her enslaved life was unstable — she was hired out to work for others. At the whim of her owners, she was sent back-and-forth across state lines from one owner to another. Time, and again, she was separated from her family through the cruelties of slavery.
We know about the life of Lucy, and the documents that have been found because of the diligence of Pam and Curt Peters and Victor Megenity. Learning about the life of Lucy makes the institution of slavery an extremely personal thing for us.
Lucy had many strong qualities that were borne out by her remarkable life. As an enslaved person in Bolivar, Tennessee, she was sick of the life of slavery. She decided to try to run towards freedom with the Indiana 23rd Regiment, which was encamped several miles from where she was enslaved.
It was with great courage that she gathered her baby daughter Mona in her arms and ran several miles through fields and woods to the encampment of the 23rd Regiment. Despite the fact that most union groups were turning away escaped enslaved people, Lucy was taken in and protected by the regiment.
She became their nurse, tended their wounds, cooked their meals, mended their uniforms, anything they needed. Her dedication, compassion, and strength made her an indispensable part of the regiment.
She saw the horrors of war firsthand. She nursed the men and held so many close as they died in her arms. She took care of them as she would have her own children. They never forgot her love and compassion.
Her own daughter, little Mona, died at the battle of Vicksburg. The men of the 23rd gave Mona a full military funeral. At one point during the war, the 23rd regiment furloughed back home in New Albany. Lucy was with them. She could have stayed in New Albany and remained free. But when the Regiment went back into the war, she was right back there with them. She stayed with the 23rd Regiment throughout the war. She no doubt saw more than her share of wounded and dying soldiers, as well as the filth, the illness, inclement weather, and destruction that happened with army life during the Civil War. Lucy was described by members of the regiment as a “good, true and faithful nurse, rendering great aid, and comfort to sick and disabled soldiers in the camp hospital.”
After the Civil War, she came back to New Albany, but not before marching down Pennsylvania Avenue, in front of the President with the unit that had become her family. The men of the 23rd Regiment called her “Aunt Lucy” and made her an honorary member of the Grand Army of the Republic. In 1870, she married John Nichols, and lived on Naghel Street in West Union area of the city, which is across from the Baptist Health Floyd hospital.
In 1892, Congress passed a special act, allowing nurses to apply for pensions who served during the Civil War. The following year, the men of the 23rd Regiment requested a pension for Nichols. After several years of application, and re-application, she received a pension of $12 a month from the U.S. government in December 1898, as a result of her work as a nurse during the Civil War. She had never given up on her guys, and they never gave up on her.
In a 1898 Denver Post interview with Major Shadrach Hooper 23rd Reg. Ind. Vol., Co. E, said, “Aunt Lucy was made a member of Sanderson Post, G.A.R. and has attended every reunion ever given by the regiment—at every meeting she is accorded a post of honor on the speakers’ stand. To meetings and reunions, she is escorted by the officers of the E Regiment as if she was a queen and there is just as much respect and deference shown her. One of the few remaining, she is just as devoted today as she was when she turned away from her child’s grave and followed us into the very jaws of death thirty-five years ago. She is welcome in every house and at every fireside left to the 23rd Indiana as an honored friend and guest...”
Lucy was more than a hero to the troops. She was recognized as a hometown hero as well. On Armistice Day (Now celebrated as Veterans Day), articles in the paper tell of her riding in the parade with the mayor and giving out roses to the veterans of the war. One can only imagine the pride and support of the community in the early days after the Civil War. The entire community turned out for the parade to thank and celebrate those who fought to eradicate slavery.
Lucy’s husband John died in 1910. With no one to take care of her and being in poor health, Lucy entered the Floyd County Poor Farm early in 1915. She died there a few weeks later, on January 29, 1915. She was buried with full military honors next to him in the “colored cemetery” now known as West Haven cemetery. The location of her gravesite is unknown. With no written records, and no tombstone, the site of her burial has been lost to time. Pam Peters says the life of Lucy needs to be preserved, her story told, and recognized as a great source of pride for our community. “She was a remarkable woman who lived an important and productive life, overcoming unbelievable difficulties.” She is a hero for New Albany residents, as well as all in our nation.
