Jeff High Alumni

The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Lunch Bunch will meet again Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. at Garrett's in Utica. Pictured from the August meeting are (from left): Dale Beickman, Rebecca Lentz, Richard Lentz, Doris Wyzard, Nelda Miles, Carole Ellis, Donna Harbison, Mark Carpenter, Connie Beickman, Peggy Metzger, Flo Lewis, Pat Raines, Roberta Hammond, Petsy Thacker, Honna McBride, Jim Lynch, Alice Julius, Jerry Metzger.

Tags

