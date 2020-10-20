PARKE COUNTY — Writer and News and Tribune contributing columnist Mike Lunsford has written his seventh collection of stories, "This Old World," set for release by Shade Tree Press in late October. Many of Lunsford’s stories, virtually all published in his newspaper columns, have been re-worked into six previous books, the most recent being "Field Notes and Other Stories" (2017).
Editor and writer Jim McGarrah — author of "A Temporary Sort of Peace" — says of "This Old World": “We are reminded throughout of the simple joy that comes from simply living. Lunsford is both pragmatic and optimistic, and that’s not an oxymoron.”
Titled after a phrase his grandfather used, Lunsford’s newest book contains 53 of his stories.
For more information about purchasing "This Old World" (224 pages; $15), interested readers can visit Lunsford’s webpage at www.mikelunsford.com for a list of shops and stores that will stock it, or can email him for a signed copy at hickory913@gmail.com (shipping and tax will apply).
“I wasn’t sure that a year like the one we’ve had was the best time to release a new book,” Lunsford says, “but I’m proud of the result of the hard work that went into getting this one out. I just hope that we can get back to normal pretty soon, and I can get out to signings and book events. My readers have been faithful to me..., so I felt the time was right.”
Lunsford is a retired English and American History teacher and has been a columnist and feature writer for the Tribune-Star in Terre Haute since 2005. He lives with his wife, Joanie, in rural Parke County.
