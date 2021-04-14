JEFFERSONVILLE — Several construction projects are underway in a growing area of Jeffersonville.
Construction began last week on The Jeff on 10th, a luxury apartment complex. The building will be at Jefferson Ridge, a 60-acre development at East 10th Street near the intersection of Indiana 62 and Interstate 265.
The Jeff on 10th will be a four-story building with 218,000 square feet. There will be about 195 units units ranging from 515 square feet to 1,185 square feet.
The Cincinnati-based Miller-Valentine Group, a real estate and construction company, is building The Jeff on 10th.
Kaden Companies, the developer behind Jefferson Ridge, also broke ground last week on a new retail building, which will be anchored by Starbucks and Sherwin-Williams.
Alexander Blieden, executive vice president of Kaden Companies, said the company took a targeted approach in seeking a multi-family development at Jefferson Ridge.
“This will cater to people, whether they are empty nesters or people working in River Ridge at the commerce business park, as well as young people looking for an amenity-filled building with access to downtown Jeffersonville and downtown Louisville,” he said. “It is also very accessible to the east end of Louisville being right off of 265.”
Another major development was recently announced for Jefferson Ridge. Baptist Health purchased two acres to build a hybrid emergency room and urgent care clinic.
The retail building under construction at Jefferson Ridge will be next to a strip featuring McAlister's, Verizon Wireless, Vision First, Parnelli’s and Retina Associates.
Jefferson Ridge also includes First Savings Bank and L&N Credit Union.
“There’s been incredibly positive feedback with the users that are there either leasing from us or bought ground from us, as well as the residents in the area,” Blieden said. “It’s exciting times — a lot of premier tenants want to be here.”
Rod Musselman, director of real estate development for Miller-Valentine Group, said he is excited about the opportunity to build apartments in an area with easy access to a variety of services.
The Jeff on 10th will feature a courtyard with a pool, grilling area and fire pits, and it will be fully enclosed by the building to provide both privacy and security, Musselman said.
Amenities will include a fitness center, business center, pet spa and bike storage, he said. Rates have not yet been set for the apartments, which should be completed in 18 to 20 months.
Miller-Valentine Group is also planning to build a second apartment building for the second phase of The Jeff on 10th, but the groundbreaking for that project is likely 24 to 30 months away.
Musselman said he looks forward to bringing the project to the Jeffersonville community.
“I’ve personally been interested in that area probably close to a decade with the completion of the new bridge, road improvements and all the exciting things happening in Jeffersonville,” Musselman said. “Now, it’s really a submarket of Louisville, and it’s just the right time.”
