CLARKSVILLE — Ryan Lynch, a lifelong Clark County resident and small-business owner, has filed his candidacy for the Republican nomination of Clark County Clerk.
Ryan has received early support from Sheriff Jamey Noel, Clark County Commissioner Connie Sellers, Clarksville Town Council member Jennifer Voignier, and many more.
Lynch is a former Clark County Young Republican Chairman, twice elected state delegate representing Clark County at the Indiana Republican State Convention. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business, a Certificate of Project Management, and works as an Inventory Control Administrator for a global manufacturing company. “My job requires a high attention to detail, creating and following processes, and keeping track of millions of dollars worth of inventory. I believe that experience, coupled with my fiscally conservative values make me a great candidate for the office of Clerk.”
Ensuring the safety and security of future elections, managing a taxpayer friendly office with responsible spending and office transparency, while maintaining the highest standard for customer service for the citizens of Clark County are Lynch’s priorities as County Clerk.
Lynch lives in Clarksville with his wife Lauren and daughter Layla. The family is expecting their second child soon and are members of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. You can find more information, make a donation, and contact Lynch through his campaign website, www.LynchforClerk.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.