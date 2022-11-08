CLARK COUNTY — Republican Ryan Lynch defeated Democrat Chris Coyle in Tuesday’s general election in the Clark County Clerk’s race.
Lynch defeated Coyle 62% to 38%, garnering 18,611 votes to 10,030. Lynch’s four-year term will begin Jan. 1, 2023.
County clerks in Indiana are in charge of records such as marriage licenses and the full records of the circuit courts. They also prepare ballots, receive nominations and petitions for elections, they recruit and train poll workers and maintain the voting machines.
Lynch is a Clark County native, a husband and a father of two daughters. He currently lives in Clarksville and is a small business owner and an inventory control administrator at a global manufacturing company. He has a Bachelor’s degree in business and psychology and project management certification.
“We executed everything that we wanted to and we were confident,” Lynch said. “With the numbers that came in, we were just thrilled and really excited that Clark County backed us the way that we had hoped.”
He went on to say that he is thrilled to serve the community. He also credits his family for his victory.
“My wife and my daughters, they’ve been pushing me this whole time and they have been my motivation,” Lynch said. “The long nights staying up, writing postcards and labeling and so, I really credit my family.”
When he takes office in January Lynch said that he wants to get to know the staff and learn how the office runs.
“We’ve got we’ve got some some ideas. We just want to see how the office runs with each other and with the employees,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.