MADISON — The mayor of Madison, Damon Welch, has passed away.
The City of Madison announced Welch’s passing Wednesday morning on Facebook, according to newsgathering partner WAVE 3 News.
“With great sorrow, the City of Madison joins all its citizens in mourning the passing of Mayor Damon Welch. Mayor Welch awoke with health complications early this morning. He was rushed to Kings Daughters Hospital where he subsequently passed,” the post reads.
Indiana Code 3-13-11-15 provides that the President Pro Tempore of the city council becomes acting mayor until the vacancy is filled by the political party caucus. Current Madison City Council President Dan Dattilo will fill the vacancy until the Republican Party holds a caucus.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement regarding Welch’s passing.
“Damon was a tireless public servant who was passionate about his city and the state of Indiana. As a veteran, small businessman and city leader, he nurtured relationships of all types to improve the lives of all of those around him. Janet and I are heartbroken for his family, friends and the Madison community. We ask that all Hoosiers join us in offering prayers and condolences to the Welch family.”
Arrangements for Welch are pending at Morgan-Nay Funeral Centre.
