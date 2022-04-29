FLOYD COUNTY — A political mailer sent to some households this week has led to one candidate calling foul, and the Floyd County prosecutor issuing a statement separating himself from the advertisement.
The mailer was sent in support of Jim Freiberger, who is running against incumbent Adam Roberts in the Republican primary for Floyd County Council District 2. A note on the mailer states it was paid for by Evan Bardach, Floyd County's chief deputy prosecutor and Freiberger's son-in-law.
The mailer features photos of Freiberger and Bardach. There are messages backing Freiberger and attacking Roberts. One portion of the mailer states that Roberts “voted to keep the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office one of the least funded in the State.”
A major function of the council is to appropriate funding for various county operations, including for the justice system.
But the portion of the mailer most in question states that Freiberger is the only candidate endorsed by the Floyd County sheriff and the prosecutor's office.
Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane issued a statement Friday morning in which he said the endorsement and statements made in the mailer weren't authorized by him or anyone on behalf of the office.
“The Floyd County prosecutor's office does not endorse candidates in political races. In addition, I do not and have not personally endorsed this candidate or any other in the race for County Council.”
Roberts also issued a statement Friday stating that the mailer “crosses ethical, factual and possibly legal lines.”
“The Chief Deputy Prosecutor used his position of authority, without permission from our county prosecutor, to make false and misleading comments about me and my record,” Roberts said, as he went on to reference the prosecutor and sheriff endorsements touted in the mailer.
“We can't take these matters lightly. I plan to look into any and all remedies, including an ethics complaint with the Indiana Supreme Court.”
When contacted by the News and Tribune on Friday, Freiberger said he wasn't in a position to comment on the mailer. He said he was aware Bardach was funding and sending out a mailer in support of him, but that he did not see the final version of the campaign material.
Freiberger said that Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop had given both him and Roberts the OK to use his endorsement for both of their campaigns.
The News and Tribune was also contacted by multiple residents about a mailer sent by Loop endorsing Sam Sarkisian, who is running against Steve Bush in the Republican primary for Floyd County Sheriff. Loop can't seek re-election this year because he's at his limit for consecutive terms. Loop has openly endorsed Sarkisian, and Sarkisian has said he will appoint Loop as chief of the sheriff's department if he's elected.
The letter, which appears to have been mailed in February and March, reaffirms Loop's endorsement of Sarkisian and features a photo of the two men shaking hands.
Loop told the News and Tribune that no taxpayer funds were used to pay for the mailer or its postage, as he said he footed the costs. He described it as a personal letter, though the letter and envelope both carry the official seal of the Floyd County Sheriff.
Tuesday is Indiana's primary, as voters will cast ballots for Democratic and Republican nominees to advance to the November general election. Early voting is underway in Clark County and Floyd County.
