NEW ALBANY — Work continues on the New Albany Main Street project with additional road closures.
This week, the intersection at the south side of Main Street and Bank Street in is closed for construction. The closure began Wednesday, and it is expected to finish Tuesday, according to letters sent from MAC Construction to local business owners.
According to MAC, the closure will allow crews to rebuild the road and pave the south section of Main Street while remaining on schedule.
The $6 million project includes new lighting, sidewalks, seating and drainage along the Main Street corridor from State Street to East 5th.
The project is two months ahead of schedule, and “substantial completion” is expected by August, depending on weather, according to a February news release from the City of New Albany.
So far, work has involved underground work on the south side of Main Street, and crews are expected to shift to the north side once that is complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.