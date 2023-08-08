NEW ALBANY — The Main Street project in downtown New Albany is nearing completion after almost a year of construction.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan expects "substantial completion" of the Main Street Revitalization project in the next three to four weeks. Work began last September on the $5.5 million project.
The project features improvements on the Main Street corridor from State Street to East Fifth Street. This is the second phase of the city's Main Street Revitalization — the first phase from East Fifth Street to Vincennes Street wrapped up in 2014.
The revitalized corridor features widened sidewalks, which are now open on both sides of the Main Street corridor. This week, crews have been working on the landscaping.
The project includes a new stormwater drainage system and new traffic signals. New lighting includes landscape lights and street lights, and new benches have been added along the corridor.
The project involved a complete rebuilding of the roadway.
Gahan said the revamped corridor is more pedestrian-friendly.
"We've actually narrowed the distance for pedestrians to cross the street," he said. "So they're in the traffic for a smaller distance and smaller amount of time to increase walkability. That's a really big feature of it."
The project has also expanded ADA accessibility with extra parking spaces and access to sidewalks for people with low mobility.
Gahan said it is a "contemporary streetscape" that also complements historic buildings along Main Street. He said the widened sidewalks by providing outdoor seating space for restaurants and potential merchandise space for shops.
The project will be completed in time for Harvest Homecoming.
Gahan said despite the inconvenience for businesses throughout the construction, he feels that people will be happy with the finished product.
"I'm really excited and eager for it to wrap up, but at the same time I'm just really, really happy that we've been able to get this far," Gahan said. "I really appreciate the patience of the businesses and people in New Albany. I think they're going to find out it's well worth the effort."
