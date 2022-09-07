NEW ALBANY — Work is starting this week on a project to revitalize a portion of Main Street in New Albany.
Work is expected to begin Thursday on the $5.5 million project to improve the Main Street corridor from State Street to East Fifth Street, according to New Albany City Engineer Larry Summers.
This is Phase 2 of the Main Street Revitalization Project, which is scheduled for completion in September 2023. Phase 1 concluded in 2014 and included the improvements of the Main Street corridor from East 5th Street to Vincennes Street.
The project ahead will include a full rebuilding of the roadway, new sidewalks, additional lighting, new traffic signals, landscaping and an updated stormwater drainage system. The expanded sidewalk space will create more space for businesses, including outdoor seating for restaurants, Summers said.
“It’s one of those showcase-type pieces similar to what we did on Market Street from State to Pearl a couple years back,” Summers said. “I know construction is always difficult for residents and businesses along the corridor, but when this is done, this will be a premier corridor in the City of New Albany.”
The corridor has recently been under construction by Indiana American Water with the replacement of water lines and other infrastructure underneath Main Street.
The contract for the Main Street renovation project is requiring crews to keep access open for businesses and residents throughout the construction process, including maintaining one direction of traffic for drivers, Summers said.
This week, crews will begin replacing utilities from State Street to Pearl Street. The first phase of the roadway revitalization will involve work on the south side, which is expected to last until March 2023. Construction will then begin on the corridor’s north sector for the second phase of the project.
The city has also made accommodations to allow pedestrians to cross the corridor at State, Pearl and Bank streets to have access to the festival rides at Harvest Homecoming in October.
Federal funding will cover 80% of the project’s cost, while the other 20% will be covered by the city.
“It’s nice to complete the project without having to spend all the funds on the local level,” Summers said.
