JEFFERSONVILLE — The chair of the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Zone board has been removed from her seat, and the city councilman who called for her dismissal declined to discuss his reasoning.
The Jeffersonville City Council voted 6-2 on Monday to remove Peggy Hardaway as the Democratic appointment to the UEZ board. The motion was made by Councilman Dustin White, who offered himself as the replacement for Hardaway.
The board has one Republican and one Democratic appointment.
The council considered several board appointments Monday, though Hardaway’s term wasn’t set to expire at the end of the year. White said while making the motion that he believes “there is cause to move to replace Peggy Hardaway” as the Democratic representative.
He didn’t provide any reasoning for the move during the meeting, nor did the other five council members who voted in favor of the motion.
When reached by telephone Thursday, White declined to comment for this story. He said he would comment for a story on all the board replacements over the past year, but not specifically about the UEZ appointment.
The UEZ vote was the only one that brought much disagreement or debate Monday.
Council members Ron Ellis and and Joe Paris voted against replacing Hardaway, who did not speak during the meeting. Councilman Scott Hawkins didn’t vote on the issue.
Ellis said Hardaway, who is a former employee of the city clerk's office, deserved to remain as chair of the board.
“Mrs. Hardaway has done a wonderful job in that position and she was appointed until the year 2023,” Ellis said. “At this point, I don’t see any sense in making any changes, any unnecessary changes. I think it will harm the relationship on the UEZ after we do that.”
White was already a part of the organization as a business representative. As part of his motion, he suggested Councilman Bill Burns be his replacement in that role, and that was approved as part of the overall vote.
The Jeffersonville mayor and council make appointments to the board. Urban enterprise zones were established by the state to provide tax credits and other incentives for businesses that are located in areas where a certain percentage of residents have incomes that are below the poverty level.
In June 2019, city leaders called for more transparency from the board. Hardaway was selected at about the same time by the UEZ board to be its chair.
That move came while the board was still in a dispute with a development group, arc, over its mixed-use development in downtown Jeffersonville.
After the vote was taken Monday, the council’s attorney, Larry Wilder, polled each member about their vote "to make a clean record."
He asked each member who voted in favor of removing Hardaway if they believed there was just cause to do so, to which they all answered in the affirmative.
The two council members who voted against the motion were asked by Wilder if they believed there was not just cause for removing the chair, and they agreed.
During council comments near the end of the meeting, Ellis expressed frustration with the UEZ vote. He said the city already has a hard time finding qualified people to serve on boards and committees.
"I'm disappointed in the self-serving that's showing up on our council," he said. "when persons can get together and make plans to remove someone that's been appointed for two to three years and put themselves in those positions, especially when it's been self-serving to their business."
