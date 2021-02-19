Nominations are open for the annual 20 Under 40 edition of Southern Indiana Business.
This will be the 10th year the magazine will honor the talented young professionals in Clark and Floyd counties. To be eligible, nominees must be younger than 40 on May 1 and live or work in one of the two counties. The deadline for nominations is March 19 at noon.
Winners will be profiled in an upcoming issue of Southern Indiana Business, which is published by the News and Tribune.
