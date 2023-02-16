JEFFERSONVILLE — Maker13 held a graduation ceremony for nine women in the Make Your Move program with a ribbon-cutting for the businesses they created.
Make Your Move gives women an opportunity to make their entrepreneurship endeavors a reality through a six-month guided business program.
The program provides tools, training and resources for the women to help them run their startups.
“Maker13 is a place where we try to make dreams become a reality,” said John Riley, Maker13 co-owner, during a ceremony Wednesday. “We don’t know what that is to everybody.”
From the Make Your Move program, The Lanikee House was created by Kat Wang. Her business makes wood decorations and gifts as well as furniture. She also has a focus on organizing fundraisers.
She wants to use her resources to help people raise money for charity events or anything else similar to it.
“I’m going to be creating and designing differentiated products to help you fundraise for your cause,” Wang said. “We (build) just about anything to help you raise money for your cause.”
For more information on The Lanikee House, go to https://www.thelanikeehouse.com/.
The next graduate is Jan Sherrell, who created Quilted Memories by Jan Sherrell where she hand-makes quilts for her clients.
Sherrell got back into making quilts when a friend’s mother died and the friend reached out to Sherrell to make some quilts out of her mother’s Christmas pajamas for her and her sisters.
“I hadn’t sewn quilts for about 30 years,” Sherrell said. “I had a really good time and it launched something in me. What else can I sew and where can I take this? So, I started doing memory quilts.”
Those who are interested in Sherrell’s work, go to https://www.facebook.com/QuiltedMemoriesbyJan or contact her at Jansherr2@gmail.com.
Areli Nogales is a student at Bellarmine University and also graduated from the Make Your Mark program. Nogales started her business by painting in her dorm and wanted to take her painting to the next level by joining the program.
“This program has helped me a lot to move it from just my little dorm to an actual business,” Nogales said. “Now I’m going to vendor events and I’m selling my stuff, getting my name out there. I’m getting close to selling my stuff at boutiques.”
Nogales is known as the ‘Bug Girl’ because her art is mainly butterflies, spiders and other bugs. For more information on Nogales and her art, go to https://instagram.com/arelinogales?igshid=OTJlNzQ0NWM=.
Ericka Johnson created Red Headed Princess Designs. Her business partners with local restaurants to teach paint parties and she sells hand painted decorations.
“I’ve always loved art,” Johnson said. “I painted my first mural on my bedroom ceiling at 13. My mom was always encouraging me to be an artist.”
She started her business about three years ago, but through the Make Your Mark program she was able to figure out how to grow her business. For more information on Red Head Princess Designs, go to https://www.redheadedprincessdesigns.com/.
Alex Henderson started her business, Freetown Designs, when she was 14 years old. With the Make Your Move program she was able to rebrand and expand her network.
“The women in the class have been so helpful,” Henderson said. “Especially those who have taken that next step of moving from a hobby to a business, which is what I’m hoping to do in the next year.”
Freetown Designs sells laser engraved wood products, clothing and other custom made products. To learn more about Freetown Designs, go to https://www.facebook.com/quarterbackdesigns.
Not all of the graduates were able to make it to the ceremony but they were mentioned at it. Pamela Pringle created the Pet Perch, which will prevent your pet from scratching the side of the door to look outside of the window. Pringle does not have an office website or social media page for her product yet.
Jenna Combs started her own bakery, Scrumdidly Creations, in Pekin through the program and it opened last week. The program helped her make uniforms and signs for her new bakery. For more information on Scrumdidly Creations, go to https://www.facebook.com/ScrumdidlyCreations.
Leah Anderson was able to make her embroidery into a business by making ooohLALAembroidery. Anderson sells custom-made embroidery items; to see her work or to contact her, go to https://instagram.com/ooohlalaembroidery?igshid=OTJlNzQ0NWM=; she can also be contacted at Ooohlalaembroider@gmail.com.
