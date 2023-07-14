JEFFERSONVILLE — Maker13 celebrated women entrepreneurs this week.
The nonprofit workshop provides tools and education to people across the region and celebrated its Make Your Move program participants with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday evening.
“My ultimate goal is to be a part of a community organization that does something to benefit women and girls,” said Forever Mae Boutique owner Tamara Cecil. “So I want to uplift, motivate and inspire women and girls all over the world so with Forever Mae, that’s what I’ll be doing.”Cecil, along with Dayna Wooster, Caitlin Baker, Donna Thompson, Jacqueline Slater, Brittany LaDuke, Katrina Johnson and Molly Miller completed the six-month Make Your Move program.
The program is free, thanks to donations from Impact 100 Southern Indiana and The Floyd County Legacy Foundation.
During the six months the women learned everything from how to draft a business plan, budgeting, finances and perfecting an elevator pitch.
The women were also able to come into Maker13 and use its equipment at any time during the project.
For LaDuke, owner of business Enchanted Rubble, it was important to have a space to work with fellow women.
“It was very important to me because I feel like sometimes we have al little bit of trouble getting started,” she said. “Sometimes women feel less supported in certain communities, but I don’t feel this way here, it’s been great, I feel really supported.”
Enchanted Rubble sells crystals, jewelry, laser cut wood ornaments, laser cut artwork and more.
“So most of my products I made here at Maker13,” LaDuke said. “I’ve done a lot with the laser printing here and some of the other equipment I’ve used as well. The crystals and some paintings and things I’ve done, not in here necessarily, but the program has helped a lot, pulling things together and solidifying the ideas I had.”
She said she’s always been creative and the program has allowed her to take her business to the next level.
“(At first) I was not working here at Maker13,” LaDuke said. “I was making bracelets with my kids. I’d do a little bit of painting stuff here and there, and I collect things. The idea for the mancala boards, that was when I first started working at Maker13 to do the laser printing. Then I found out about the Make Your Move program.”
Thompson and Baker, owners of Seeds 2 Imagination and Hooked Magpie, shared their businesses on Wednesday night as well.
A total of 36 people have completed the program since it started two years ago.
Sunshine Cleanse Cleaning Company owner Wooster is dreaming big after completing the program.
“I’m so grateful for this opportunity,” Wooster said. “I’m the only employee at Sunshine Cleanse right now, but I’m hoping to hire people in the near future right now to grow it. Sunshine cleanse is just a baby right now, she has a lot of growing to do, but she’s my baby and I’m excited to see where she is in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.