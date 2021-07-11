JEFFERSONVILLE — Maker13, in partnership with Impact100 Southern Indiana, is launching a guided business program for women entrepreneurs at no cost to participants. Valued at $4,000 per participant, Make Your Move will provide a free membership to Maker13, equipment training classes, business coaching seminars and guidance, and networking opportunities with business leaders.
“We are beyond excited to launch this new program through Maker13,” said the nonprofit’s Executive Director John Riley. “With the support of Impact100 of Southern Indiana, we are able to springboard this initiative to radically transform the launching of small businesses in the region.”
Make Your Move applicants must be at least 18 years old. Ideal candidates are motivated individuals who will graduate from the program with a comprehensive business plan, finished product, and readiness to lead a small business. The inaugural biannual Make Your Move program runs from Aug. 1 to Jan. 31, 2022. Applications are available at maker13.com/make-your-move and will be accepted through July 23.
“We are excited to share the love and support of the community by setting up entrepreneurs with the building blocks to launch and accelerate their business,” said Maker13 Director of Operations and Finance Christy Riley. “We are committed to continue to remove barriers of entry for access to advanced equipment to help launch small businesses regionally. This new program not only helps us continue to do that but also offer new support for entrepreneurs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.