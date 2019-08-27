SOUTHERN INDIANA — Hosparus Health’s proposed Heart Connection Program may help women living with heart disease experience a fuller life.
Home of the Innocents is hoping to train therapists, upgrade IT infrastructure and purchase sensory-friendly furniture at its New Albany office.
Maker 13 wants to help 60 women start 60 business and also expand the Maker Mobile’s reach, educating more area children on various technologies.
These three non-profits are the finalists, competing to win a $106,000 grant from Impact 100 Southern Indiana to fund their innovative ideas.
Amy Stein, marketing chair for Impact 100 Southern Indiana, said the group’s goal is to help a nonprofit reach what may otherwise be an unattainable goal by gifting a large amount of money at once. During the group’s first year, $50,000 was awarded to an area nonprofit. That was doubled the second year. This year, the grant is $106,000.
“If you give a charity $100,000 [at once], it’ll have a transformational impact on that charity and that community,” she said.
Hope Southern Indiana was last year’s recipient.
“They did a self-esteem bootcamp for young girls and matched them up with mentors,” Stein said, adding that 200 young women participated. “[The camp will] have a positive impact in their lives in many ways.”
Finalists for this year’s grant were determined through a member-led application review process, and the recipient will be chosen at the Impact 100 Southern Indiana Annual Award Celebration, on Sept. 26, at Caesars Southern Indiana. The finalists will get to present their projects to the group and audience, prior to the vote. After the vote, the winner will be announced and the grant awarded.
John Riley, president of Maker Mobile and Maker 13, said he was honored to be chosen as a finalist.
“All this money [if chosen] would go back into helping more women and children get exposed to equipment and help them learn more for their business or learn more about how to be successful in other ways in life,” Riley said.
Heart disease would be a focus for Hosparus Health, according to Bethany Snider, chief medical officer at Hosparus.
“We are thrilled to be selected as one of the three finalists for this Impact 100 grant,” she said. “One of our top priorities is serving Hospice-eligible women with heart disease in Indiana. Receiving the grant would be a difference maker in the lives of those we serve and the families we serve.”
Paul Robinson, president and CEO of Home of the Innocents, also hopes to put that money back into helping the community.
“As Southern Indiana experiences an opioid epidemic and a child welfare crisis, Home of the Innocents is working to expand our services to meet the needs for children and families in this region,” Robinson said. “… [We are wanting to] build capacity to help more Southern Indiana children, women and families have access to the therapeutic and family-healing resources they so desperately need.”
The Impact 100 awards program begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. To buy tickets, go to www.impact100si.org.
