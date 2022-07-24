Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TODAY TO 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky. * WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. &&