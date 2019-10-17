NEW ALBANY — A man convicted in January of a 2016 Floyds Knobs murder has appealed his conviction and sentence, stating in a brief that a piece of evidence kept from the jury violated his Constitutional rights and skewed the trial.
On Jan. 30 after a nearly two-week long trial, a jury found James P. Duffy, 28, guilty of all charges brought against him related to the death of 68-year-old Lewis Morrison in November 2016. He was later sentenced to 83 1/2 years for the charges — murder, robbery and theft — to be served consecutively. This is the maximum sentence for the charges.
A brief filed Tuesday with the Indiana Court of Appeals states that when the court ruled that certain evidence not be presented to the jury, it kept them from getting a full picture of whether Chelsea Wilson, the main witness to testify to Duffy's guilt, was credible or not.
It also states that Duffy's sentence was too harsh given his lack of violent criminal history — he has four prior felonies, all related to drug activity.
The appeal requests the case either be remanded back to the trial court or that the sentence be reduced to the advisory and run concurrent, which would mean 55 years.
Police and emergency crews responded Nov. 5, 2016 to Vale Hill Drive in Floyds Knobs after a woman who lived in the basement at Morrison's home returned home and reported him dead.
Investigation into the death, as shown in testimony during the January trial, showed that Morrison had died from multiple gunshot wounds, likely being fired as he ran through his home.
Duffy was identified as a person of interest due to his relationship with Stacie Jo Chapman, the woman who lived in Morrison's basement. He and others frequently went to the home to hang out with her, testimony showed, and he had been there doing meth with Chapman and co-defendant Chelsea Wilson the morning before Morrison was killed.
He was arrested Nov. 7 when he was found hiding in a stranger's garage with a large amount of cash and two guns — one belonging to Morrison and one determined to be the murder weapon. He acknowledged during the trial that yes he had the guns and cash after the fact, but maintained that he wasn't part of the murder and wasn't there when it had happened.
His attorneys said throughout the trial that the police had the wrong guy.
Wilson, serving a 20-year sentence for her part in the crime, appeared as a state's witness during the trial, and testified that she knew Duffy planned to rob the victim but not kill him. His appeal brief states that a video recorded statement between Wilson and police would have shown the jury how much her statements had varied in different interviews, but its entry was denied by the court.
"Chelsea’s statement was the only direct evidence of Duffy’s guilt," it reads, in part. "Indeed, Chelsea claimed that Duffy confessed to the murder. However, her statement vacillated wildly. Chelsea’s evolving narrative and her demeanor during her statement were essential to the jury in resolving the central issue at trial ... was Chelsea telling the truth?"
Court records show Wilson had initially told police multiple times that she didn't think Duffy could have committed this murder. She was later charged with murder as well, but entered a plea agreement in 2017 for a level 1 felony robbery and was sentenced to 20 years, which she's currently serving at Indiana Women's Prison.
Though the video wasn't played for the jury, Wilson watched it with headphones and then testified as to what was in it. When asked by the defense she said that during a Nov. 17, 2016 interview, then-Floyd County Sheriff's detective Mark Slaughter had shown her evidence linking her and Duffy to the murder.
"You're a very young woman who's obviously made some bad choices, but what you say today has a reflection on your life for the next 60 years," he told her, Wilson testified.
She said she responded: "Before I say anything, I want it in writing what you all can do for me and I want it signed."
"Chelsea’s credibility and demeanor while accusing Duffy of murder were essential for the jury to assess whether she was telling the truth about Duffy or was simply trying to please law enforcement to get beneficial plea agreement."
Duffy is currently serving his sentence at the Pendleton Correctional Facility in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. Online records show his earliest release date as Nov. 7, 2078.
A message seeking comment on the appeal was sent to the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office and appellate attorney Matthew McGovern; neither immediately responded by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.