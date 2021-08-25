HARRISON COUNTY — A pursuit that began shortly after midnight Wednesday morning landed the driver in jail after he crashed into a utility pole guide wire and attempted to flee on foot, according to a news release.
Cameron O. Osman, 18, of New Salisbury, was arrested and booked into Harrison County Jail on charges including a level 6 felony for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor for resisting law enforcement, a class C misdemeanor for reckless driving and multiple traffic infractions.
Around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Indiana State Police Trooper Dakota Novak was patrolling on Indiana 135 just north of Corydon when he observed a red Pontiac approaching him at a high rate of speed. Novak turned to stop the car after obtaining a RADAR speed of 78 mph in a 55 mph zone; however he reported that the driver, later identified as Osman, continued to speed up and turned on to Corydon Junction Road. Novak pursued the Pontiac into New Salisbury, where the driver then turned on to westbound Indiana 64.
The trooper reported that Osman continued to drive east and westbound on Indiana 64 between the intersections of Indiana 135 and Old Indiana 64 and reached speeds of 110 mph.
Trooper Zachary Lavey joined the pursuit and successfully deployed "Stop Sticks," causing one of the vehicle's tires to go flat. The Pontiac eventually ran off the roadway while traveling eastbound on State Road 64 and crashed into a power pole. Osman then fled on foot towards a house but surrendered after attempting to open a locked door on the front porch.
