CHARLESTOWN — A Clark County was arrested and charged with a felony after leading police on a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning.
The Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post said Bobby Dale Shepard Jr., 32, is facing charges of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Resisting Law Enforcement and Reckless Driving.
The suspect is from Marysville.
The incident started around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when State Trooper Steven Peyton witnessed a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse speeding a few miles east of Charlestown. The vehicle was on State Route 62, near Bull Creek Road.
It was determined the driver was going 75-miles-per-hour in a 55 mph zone. That's when Trooper Peyton tried to stop the car. The driver fled onto Vesta Road, running stop signs and exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour at times. Eventually, the driver circled back to the area of Bull Creek Road and State Route 62.
Another State Trooper, Rob Caudill, deployed stop sticks. The sticks deflated the tires of the Mitsubishi Eclipse and the vehicle continued to travel east on State Route 62, eventually sliding into a ditch off Oscar Long Road.
Shepard then allegedly got of of the car and started running down the road. He eventually voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement.
He wasn't hurt and was taken to the Clark County Jail without incident, according to ISP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.