Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR THURSDAY... .Dry and warm conditions are expected across the region on Thursday and afternoon relative humidity values are forecast to drop into the upper teens to the lower 20 percent range. In addition to the low humidity values, gusty southwest winds of 15-25 mph are expected which will lead to a elevated fire danger across the area Thursday afternoon. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW AFTERNOON RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES AND GUSTY WINDS... The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA: All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WIND...From the southwest 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon relative humidity values of around 20 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&