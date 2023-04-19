JEFFERSONVILLE – A man was arrested Wednesday morning following a police pursuit that began in Jeffersonville and ended in Louisville.
According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, Daniel Vaught, 44, was arrested after leading officers on a chase.
A JPD officer was patrolling a neighborhood at about 7:39 a.m. when he saw the driver of a black Toyota Corolla, later identified as Vaught, commit several traffic infractions. A traffic stop was initiated and Vaught fled from officers in the vehicle.
Officers pursued Vaught toward Interstate 65, and Clarksville Police assisted by successfully deploying stop sticks on the vehicle just prior to the on-ramp on West 10th Street, according to JPD.
The chase ended shortly thereafter on Interstate 64 in Louisville. Vaught was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
