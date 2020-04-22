CLARK COUNTY — A Jeffersonville man was arrested on theft charges and multiple outstanding warrants after investigators say he broke into a car at Charlestown State Park Tuesday.
Aaron Wallen, 47, was arrested on multiple preliminary theft charges after Indiana Conservation officers say they caught him taking items from a "bait car" they had set up following a string of break-ins the previous week, according to a news release.
When the officers made contact, Wallen fled on foot into the woods and was apprehended shortly after. He was on parole and had multiple outstanding felony warrants. Formal charges have not yet been filed.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Indiana Conservation Officers’ Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or anonymously call 1-800-TIP-IDNR, or call the Clark County Sheriff’s Department at 812-283-4471.
