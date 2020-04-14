JEFFERSONVILLE — A man is in custody after police say he battered another person and fired a weapon in Jeffersonville on Tuesday evening.
Jeffersonville Police Detective Isaac Parker said officers responded at 5:45 p.m. to Louise and Long streets on a report of shots fired. There, they found the victim who appeared to have sustained blunt force trauma but not gunshot wounds.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested and the victim declined to go to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
"This incident is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat of safety to the community," Parker said, according to a news release. "The swift apprehension of those involved is a direct result of our partnership with the residents of Jeffersonville."
