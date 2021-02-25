CHARLESTOWN — A Bardstown, Ky., man is being held in Clark County jail without bond in connection with the fatal shooting of a family member's boyfriend at a Charlestown residence.
Curtis W. Johnson, 31, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 1600 block of Indiana 62 in Charlestown. He faces a preliminary charge of murder; however, formal charges had not yet been filed as of Thursday afternoon.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office was the responding agency, and Chief Deputy Scottie Maples said that when officers arrived, they found the male victim, who has not yet been identified, unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Investigators believe it was made from close range; a shotgun was also found nearby.
Maples said several family members had been gathered at the home to settle the estate of Johnson's grandfather, who had recently passed away, and had heard what sounded like a gunshot and found the victim. He was from the Las Vegas area and in a relationship with one of the family members, and had been staying at the home since Jan. 5. Johnson had been staying at the home for about a week.
Further details on what may have led to the shooting are expected after charges are filed. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning in Clark County.
Maples said Johnson was found in the back yard of the home and arrested without incident, although he at first said he was a neighbor who came to see what was happening.
An initial hearing has not yet been scheduled. The case is filed in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1.
