FLOYD COUNTY — A Louisville man was arrested on several felony drug charges Wednesday morning after being stopped for speeding.
Shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Jackie Smith with the Sellersburg Post All Crimes Policing squad stopped a black 2017 Nissan Maxima for speeding on Interstate 64 near the Georgetown exit.
Smith had clocked the Nissan going 79 mph in a 55 mph zone. While speaking with the driver, 26-year-old Cornelius Eugene Langston Jr. of Louisville, Smith observed a Glock 9mm handgun lying in plain sight, according to an ISP news release.
Further investigation revealed that Langston did not have a firearms permit and was also in possession of marijuana. Eugene Langston was then taken into custody on the firearms violation and transported to the Floyd County Jail.
While at the jail, Floyd County Corrections officers found Langston was also concealing approximately 12 grams of fentanyl and 7 grams of methamphetamine, according to the news release. He was also carrying $3,000.00 in cash.
As a result of the investigation, Langston is charged with the following:
• Dealing in a narcotic drug over 10 grams - Level 2 Felony
• Dealing in methamphetamine - Level 2 Felony
• Possession of a narcotic drug - Level 3 Felony
• Possession of methamphetamine - Level 4 Felony
• Possession of marijuana with a prior drug conviction - A misdemeanor
Possession of a handgun without a handgun license - A misdemeanor
Smith was assisted by Floyd County Corrections officers, the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, and fellow officers from the Sellersburg Post All Crimes Policing Squad.
