NEW ALBANY — A Louisville man is in custody in Floyd County after evading police for months and now faces charges for robbery and battery with a deadly weapon.
Brandon J. Hillard, 20, was arrested Tuesday in Floyd County on allegations stemming from an April 23 incident. He faces a level 3 felony for robbery resulting in bodily injury and a level 5 felony for battery with a deadly weapon.
Court records show that on April 24, New Albany police responded to Riverside Drive on a report of a robbery. The victim had been home when Hillard came to the back door of apartment and the resident let him in, since they knew one another. Before the resident of the apartment could close the door, two other men entered the home.
The victim said Hillard asked about a tax refund check for $800 and when the resident first refused to tell him, he allegedly hit the victim in the face with a gun, causing a laceration. Fearing what might happen next, the resident gave the check to Hillard. The other two men reportedly destroyed two computer tablets that were in the apartment.
A witness reported seeing four men pull up in a silver or white vehicle and go to the rear of the apartment, three of them going inside. Less than five minutes later, they left, according to the witness.
Hillard is being held in the Floyd County jail on $100,000 court cash bond, which means he must pay 10 percent of that before being released. He was expected to appear in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1 Wednesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.