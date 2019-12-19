LOUISVILLE — A man charged with molesting a teen at a Clarksville motel is in custody in Louisville.
The Clarksville Police Department has confirmed Shawn D. Rogers, 55, was arrested in Louisville shortly after a warrant was issued in his case in Clark County. He was charged earlier in the week with four level 1 felonies for child molestation.
According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, the child, who is under 14, reported that her neighbor, Rogers, had sexually abused her multiple times over a nine month period at a motel near where they live. She said he had also intimidated her with a firearm.
The information was given to the victim's family, and she was later treated at the hospital, where it was discovered she was pregnant.
An initial hearing has not yet been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.