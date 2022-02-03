JEFFERSONVILLE — A Clark County man is under arrest and facing numerous charges after an overnight shooting in Jeffersonville.
Jeffersonville Police said the incident happened at Pitt Stop Pub and Grill on East 10th Street around 2 a.m. Thursday.
Upon getting to the scene police said Keiare Reed, 31, was on the property, wielding a firearm. Officers said they arrived to emotionally charged patrons. Reed didn't comply with officers' commands and retreated into the bar's doorway, making it so police couldn't provide aid to potential victims, according to JPD.
Police said Reed displayed violent, aggressive and erratic behavior. Police said they used restraint and were able to give continued verbal instruction, eventually leading to Reed being detained without further incident.
Two victims, a 48-year-old from Maryville, and a 30-year-old from Corydon, were located and taken to the hospital. Police aren't releasing their names at this time.
Both victims were suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. One victim received life-threatening injuries, but is expected to be OK.
A police investigation showed a physical fight between Reed and a woman escalated inside the bar. A bystander that was observing intervened, leading to the shooting, according to JPD. Police said the scene was processed and a search warrant was executed at a different location.
Jeffersonville Police said they are grateful for the cooperation from the residents as it led to information pertinent to the investigation.
Reed is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, intimidation, strangulation, invasion of privacy and carrying a handgun without a license. He has four outstanding warrants.
