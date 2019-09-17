JEFFERSONVILLE — A Memphis man is facing multiple felonies after police say he threatened and beat a Jeffersonville resident in his backyard.
Jesse D. Thompson, 37, is charged with a level 5 battery with a deadly weapon, and level 6 felonies for residential entry and battery with moderate bodily injury.
Court records show police responded to the 2900 block of Meadowlark Road Monday on a report of a man who had been hit in the head by a stranger in his yard. Once there, they say the victim answered the door with blood on his shirt.
He said he had heard something in the backyard and gone to investigate, finding Thompson and a woman there. He was not aware at the time that his roommate had let the woman into the house.
The victim said he asked the two who they were and Thompson, who was wearing blue rubber gloves, told him "You're going to die tonight," according to court records.
As the victim opened the gate for them to leave, he said Thompson hit him in the back of the head with a power washer and when the man ran into his home and locked the door, he said the defendant kicked it down.
En route to the scene, police had seen Thompson and the woman walking toward Allison Lane. When they stopped, court records show the defendant walked toward the car while reaching behind his back. He was found to have a tire iron on him.
The woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Thompson appeared for an initial hearing Tuesday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and bond set at $7,500 cash only. He has pre-trial conferences scheduled for Oct. 16 and Feb. 5 with a jury trial scheduled for March 3 at 9 a.m.
