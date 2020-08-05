NEW ALBANY — A Louisville man has been charged with taking a New Albany resident’s truck at gunpoint in July.
Cory P. Dupin, 35, is charged with a level 2 felony for burglary and a level 6 felony for theft. He was arrested in Grayson County., Ky., after a police chase with the stolen vehicle.
Court records show police responded July 22 to a residence in downtown New Albany. The victim said he had been watching TV when someone knocked at the door. When he answered, he told police he saw a man later identified as Dupin, who was “sweating heavily” and asked him for a glass or water.
The victim said he asked Dupin why he was on his property and Dupin asked again for water. The resident said he went to get the water. As he walked toward the kitchen, he turned to see Dupin had entered the home and was pulling a semi-automatic weapon from his waistband. The victim said Dupin pointed the gun and asked for the keys to his vehicle, which he gave him. Dupin is reported to have then sped away heading East on Main Street.
Dupin was arrested in 2018 after police say he carjacked a man on Dixie Highway and dragged him two blocks causing permanent injuries, WHAS11 and WDRB in Louisville reported.
