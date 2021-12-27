GEORGETOWN — Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane and Georgetown Police Chief Travis Speece announced Friday an arrest has been made related to a series of recent burglaries and thefts in Georgetown.
Gavin D. Poff, was charged Dec. 22 in Floyd Superior Court with a laundry list of charges related to the incidents.
Poff was charged with:
• Burglary, Level 4 felony
• Burglary, Level 5 felony;
• Possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony;
• Unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, Level 6 felony;
• Criminal trespass, Class A misdemeanor;
• Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, Class B misdemeanor;
• Possession of a controlled substance, Class A misdemeanor;
• Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor;
• Criminal mischief, Class B misdemeanor and
• Possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Poff allegedly broke into two homes and a church, stealing various items, including tools, electronic equipment and a guitar. He also unlawfully entered a vehicle. The thefts took place between Nov. 26 and Dec. 13.
“Surveillance camera footage and the excellent police work of the Georgetown Police Department and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department played a key role in quickly leading to a suspect and an arrest in this case,” Lane said.
The probable cause affidavit alleges Georgetown Christian Church on Ind. 64 was broken into Dec. 9, with the exterior and many interior doors damaged. Security camera footage shows a man matching the suspect’s description prying the doors open. A Fender guitar valued at $1,700 was missing.
On Dec. 13, a homeowner on High Street in Georgetown reviewed security footage and found a suspicious male on his property. The individual appeared to be the same as the one from the church.
That night officers responded to a burglary report on Ferber Court in Georgetown. The homeowner said a handgun and gold coins were among the missing items. Officers located a black broken zipper laying on the floor.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 14, officers located Poff outside his residence. He was wearing clothing and shoes that matched those of the suspect in the surveillance footage. He also had two backpacks, one of which was missing the zipper. The tread marks on Poff’s Nike sneakers matched the prints found at the church.
Upon executing a search warrant, officers located many of the stolen items. Poff was arrested and transported to the Floyd County Jail.
“I’m proud of the diligent work completed by my officers and our partners in the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Prosecutor’s Office. This is a great example of the teamwork the Floyd County law enforcement community is all about,” Speece said.
All charges filed in this case are merely allegations and all suspects are considered innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.