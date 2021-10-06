CLARK COUNTY — A man is facing a felony after police say he was filmed Tuesday afternoon performing sexual acts on a dog in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive.
Keith P. Mikulka, 55, is charged with a level 6 felony for bestiality for the allegations, which police say were observed happening around 2 p.m.
Court records show officers responded to the area after a witness called to report what he’d seen and filmed. The witness pointed to an area where officers saw a man without a shirt and a dog, both under the viaduct under the Clark Memorial Bridge. Police then viewed the video, which they say showed the same man performing the acts.
When officers talked with the suspect, he said he had mental issues and was off of his medication, which caused certain tendencies. In this case, the tendencies were to perform sex acts on the dog, which he had had for two months. He said he did not believe the dog liked what he was doing and knew that it was wrong.
Mikulka was taken into custody and the dog taken to the care of the animal shelter.
Mikulka appeared for an initial hearing Wednesday morning in Clark County Circuit Court No. 3. Online court records do not yet show his future court dates.
